Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.
A car sits wrecked after an accident on Pitkin Ave.(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police.

The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for reopening.

According to witnesses, one car was rear ended and triggered a cascade of collisions that caused the following accidents. Police said that several people were hospitalized, but it was not immediately clear exactly how many were injured or what condition they were in.

No other information is available at this time.

This story is actively developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

