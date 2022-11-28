Winter travel season begins near Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS Colo. (KJCT) - The White River National Forest winter travel season is underway.

During the winter season, all wheeled vehicles, including bikes, are limited to plowed routes for the protection of snow conditions for winter recreation and to protect road quality.

“These winter regulations are an important part of keeping the White River National Forest a premiere location for winter recreation by helping maintain conditions for activities like snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” said Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

In many areas on the White River National Forest, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service using volunteer time and funding from private and partner sources. Respecting signs and travel restrictions will help protect this investment in maintaining groomed surfaces and winter recreation opportunities.

Winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. Maps are free and available at all White River National Forest offices or online.

