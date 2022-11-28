Ridgway women win Ridgway Chamber Photo and Video Contest

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KJCT) - Three women have been selected as winners for the Ridgway Chamber Photo and Video Contest.

The contest was organized by the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) to highlight photos of discovery where people are feeding their souls and spirits in the Ridgway area, especially in the quieter times of the year from October to April.

Residents Natalie Heller, Trisha Oakland, and Katrina Toucke have been selected as the winners of the Find Yourself in Ridgway Year Round Photo and Video Contest on Nov. 25.

Video winner Katrina Toucke will be rewarded $300 for her 25-second video montage titled “Find Yourself in Ridgway Year Round,” included various scenes from around the area including restaurants, dark skies, Noel Night, Ridgway State Park and other popular local places and and events.

Contest judge JT Thomas, a science and environmental photojournalist and Ridgway town council member, described the video as a “super fun and balanced collection of vignettes from all around town,” while judge Kane Scheidegger, a landscape and ski photographer and RACC board member, wrote, “The video is great – a good, little collection of all things Ridgway, good to have some music too.”

Toucke is the founder and owner of Katrina Toucke Video Production, located between Ridgway and Ouray, Colorado. In addition to being a commercial videographer, she is an avid outdoor adventurer.

“As a commercial videographer, I am always filming events, scenery, wildlife, and all of what makes this area so amazing, so I can use the footage to add interest to my commercial projects. I love sharing the beauty of this area with others through video while creating engaging content for businesses,” she said.

Natalie Heller, the photo winner, is being awarded with $200 for her photograph titled “Summer Sunset over the Cimmarons.”

Heller, who sells her photos through Lonecone Photography, explained the genesis of the photo: “The sunsets this summer were filled with beautiful clouds due to the monsoons and I knew the combination of sky and alpenglow against Courthouse Mountain would make a captivating image. The grand old cottonwoods anchor the image with their majestic presence.”

“My passion is photographing the mountains and Colorado lifestyle. Photography is an outlet to express that love and sharing my images is just as rewarding,” she said.

Perkins said of the photo, “I love how she captures Ridgway’s iconic alpenglow and the coloring of this photo overall. The image is clear and a beautiful representation of our area.”

“Simply put, this is the cleanest composition of the bunch with dramatic color and exposure of an iconic landscape,” added Thomas.

Heller also won an honorable mention and a Ridgway, Colorado hat for her photograph, “Fishing the Uncompahgre River.” Judges commented: This has that nice golden hour light with sparkling water. Lovely light, reflection and a nice sense of motion.

Also receiving an honorable mention and a Ridgway, Colorado hat is Trisha Oakland for a photo of the March Fourth performance at the Sherbino Theater.

Judges’ comments included: An image with great energy, good interior exposure, and the doppled light on the audience is super fun and well captured.

The winning photos and video plus full judge’s comments are posted on the Ridgway tourism website.

The RACC manages Ridgway’s tourism website and produces an annual visitors guide while also developing various marketing campaigns to promote shopping locally and visitation to Ridgway.

The Chamber is collaborating with Ridgway FUSE, the town’s creative main street program, to promote Noel Night on Friday, Dec 2 to bring shoppers and diners to downtown Ridgway for festivities including live music, Santa visits, giveaways, holiday treats, and guided star and planet gazing.

