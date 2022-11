GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a man driving a pickup truck rolled the truck.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

Colorado State Patrol is investigating this incident.

No further information is released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.