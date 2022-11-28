Mesa County Sheriff’s Office named Law Enforcement Agency of the Year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last week, members of the Mesa County Sheriffs Office traveled to Denver to claim the 2022 Law Enforcement Agency of the Year Award.

The agency has strongly supported Special Olympics athletes for over a decade. Since then, they have raised over a hundred thousand dollars.

Former Sheriff Matt Lewis challenged the team to commit to bring awareness and also challenged the team to help bring in needed funds. Shortly after, a Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) committee was formed. Additionally, the Glow N’ Games torch run event began.

The inaugural event raised over nine thousand dollars. This year, with the support from current Sheriff Todd Rowell, the Glow N’ Games raised over 16 thousand dollars.

The MCSO is also the first law enforcement to have wrapped an agency vehicle with a Special Olympics theme.

Officers from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office can also be found year after year handing out medals and cheering on athletes at regional competitions and State Summer Games held in Grand Junction.

