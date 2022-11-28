House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park.

Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents.

All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely. Several pets were also able to escape, however three rabbits perished in the fire.

The Clifton Fire Department is investigating the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, however, the fire reportedly started near the back porch of the home.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the occupants.

