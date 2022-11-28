Denver man pleads guilty to ten armed bank robberies

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Jerome Bravo, a 39-year-old of Denver, has pleaded guilty to ten counts of bank robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The defendant robbed ten banks in Denver, Aurora and Arvada between January 6, 2021 to March 31, 2021, according to the plea agreement.

During the first robbery on Jan. 6, the defendant pointed a black gun at a teller and said, “Don’t move, I’m going to shoot you.” After taking money from the drawer, he jumped back over the counter and left the bank.

On Feb. 4, 2021, and Feb. 8, 2021, the defendant and codefendant ran into two banks yelling and screaming, waiving and pointing their handguns at people in the banks. The defendant demanded the teller open her drawer as he vaulted over the counter. Out of fear, the teller complied and removed money from her drawer and gave it to the defendant and his codefendant.

In a second bank robbery on Feb. 8, 2021, the defendant and codefendant ran into a bank waving handguns, vaulted the counter, and demanded money from the teller. The teller was in fear for her life and safety and gave the robbers the money in her drawers and from the machine. After obtaining the money, the defendant and codefendant vaulted the counters and ran out of the bank.

On Feb. 18, 2021, the defendant and codefendant entered another bank waving handguns, yelling “get down,” and warning that they weren’t “playing.” The defendant and codefendant also threatened to shoot the occupants of the bank. The defendant vaulted over the counter and emptied out several teller drawers, physically taking the drawer units.

Judge Daniel D. Domenico presided over the change of plea hearing on November 22, 2022. The defendant will be sentenced February 21, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Codefendant Jonathan Gullete is in custody and facing trial on February 27, 2023.

