Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident...
The stabbing outside the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming in Grand Junction is the second incident to occur there within two months.(David Jones)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in the parking lot outside the business.

This incident follows a previous incident at the same location, an early morning shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, 2022.

