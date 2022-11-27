Small Business Saturday in Fruita

Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Black Friday brought crowds of people into the mall for holiday shopping, but small businesses in the valley had their turn on Saturday.

“Well, this is Small Business Saturday, and we’re down here,” said David McKeand, co-owner of Bob and David’s Little Cottage Industries.

“It’s a wonderful way to break into the small business and help local businesses to support local shopping. I mean, we’re just very thankful to have an opportunity like this to be included today,” said Jo Ann Seele, esthetician at Skin Deep.

In downtown Fruita, local vendors set shop on the sidewalks like Seele. “I offer skin care services, facials, micro-needling and chemical peels, and quality skincare that I curate myself,” said Seele. “So all my products are custom-made, and just very thankful to have a lovely day like this and so many local businesses to share the event with.”

Local businesses displayed products that you likely won’t find anywhere else, and the perk is the dollars you spend in the community help the local economy. “Our kids go to school here. We eat and play here, and when you shop local, your money stays local, and we make the big circle of a chain of gifting it forward.”

“It goes back to the community,” said McKeand. “I really think we are still a social society that people enjoy getting together going into a store or an event like this walking down the street. It just makes you feel good.”

McKeand says there’s nothing like getting out and shopping the old-school way because you’ll find a one-of-a-kind gift, meet new people, and, of course, help the local economy.

“We are social beings, and we like to interact with each other,” said McKeand. “It just builds it seems like the circle we’ve gotten away from shopping, and now we’re coming back to it, hopefully.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

