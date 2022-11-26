Powderhorn opens earlier than normal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some ski resorts across the state are still in the early stages of opening. However, one resort across the Western Slope opened ahead of schedule.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort opened on Friday, November 25, making it one of the earliest opening dates for the resort. “It is one of the earliest opening dates that we have seen cause we normally open around mid-December. The past couple of years, we have opened within the first week of December,” According to Ryan Schramm, General Manager of Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

Schramm mentions that a plentiful helping of snowfall they received in October with three major winter storms gave the resort fifty-one inches of nature-based snow. As of Friday, the resort has a base depth of thirty-one inches. He also mentions that the resort received a snowcat, and with the help of their snowmaking machines and snow team, it made the early opening possible.

With every opening season, a group of four people reserves their spot for the first lift of the season. Powderhorn holds an “Opening day” banner across the chairlift, where the first riders can break through as they go up the lift. Schramm described the situation as super stoked.

Powderhorn will be open every day from 9 am to 4 pm. As of opening day, there is only one lift running: the Flat Top Flyer with limited trails. However, the resort hopes to open more trails and lifts as weather permits. For all information regarding trail status and lift operations, you can head to https://www.powderhorn.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.