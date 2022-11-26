Cedaredge church holds Club Q memorial service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A church in Cedaredge will be holding a candlelight memorial service for the five victims killed in Colorado Springs at Club Q on Nov. 19, 2022.

The memorial service will be held at Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022.

Cedaredge Community United Methodist Church (CCUMC) is located at 210 NW Third Street in Cedaredge, Colorado.

The church shares that “Jesus commands us to love all if we are to be his followers. All are welcome to honor these young people living the life God created for them.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.