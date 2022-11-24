Morning clouds clear, Thanksgiving brightens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The final countdown to Thanksgiving is on. Our weather looks good for us on the Western Slope through this weekend.

Thanksgiving Day Weather

Thanksgiving will start cloudy on the Western Slope, but we’ll brighten up in the afternoon. Clouds and even areas of snow may linger from the High Country to Metro Denver and Colorado Springs, but it will end by mid-morning. The wind will be brisk from Colorado Springs and Pueblo to Colorado’s Eastern Plains. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s statewide with colder 20s in the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with snowy spots on the mountains. Sunset is at 4:55 PM. We’ll cool slowly from upper 30s around 6 PM to mid-30s around 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy with snowy spots in the mountains. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 19 degrees around Montrose, 20 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Thanksgiving day will start with clouds in the morning, then the day will brighten as the clouds clear. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 44 degrees around Delta, and 48 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Weather Maker

This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy as a storm system organizes off the West Coast and its clouds start to blow downstream. That storm system will track inland over the West Coast next Monday. Confidence is increasing that snow will begin increasing across Western Colorado on Monday night and fall through at least the first half of Tuesday. We’ll fine tune this forecast as new data is available measuring the atmosphere ahead of the storm system as well as the intensity of the storm system itself. The bottom line right now is you should be aware that snow could disrupt travel next Monday night and Tuesday.

