Midnight shooting leaves one dead

By KJCT Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies have not released the address or identity of the victim, citing privacy concerns and stated that the identity would be released after the coroner’s report was completed, if at all.

It is not immediately clear how many people were involved in the shooting. Authorities say that they have spoken to all involved parties, but did not confirm or deny if any arrests have been made.

Investigators state that they believe that the shooting was the result of a “domestic disturbance” that began earlier in the evening, but provided no other information.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

