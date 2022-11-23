Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified.

The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that night. One woman was identified as Lana Jeffryes, a 56-year-old woman from Carbondale. The other woman killed was identified as Amanda Toft-David, a 40-year-old woman also from Carbondale.

The coroner’s office reports that the two women were friends.

Both deaths are being investigated as accidents by the county coroner.

No other information was released by authorities

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

