Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Ursa’
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ursa!
Ursa is three-year-old full of energy. Ursa would love a big yard to run around in and play. She gets along with other dogs but is selective of the one’s she likes. Ursa loves anyone she meets and would make a great family dog for someone with older children.
Ursa loves a good car ride and would make a great travel and adventure buddy. She would fit right in with an active family.
If you’re interested in adopting Ursa, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.
