Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!

Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.

If you are looking for a well behaved and loving dog, Eden is perfect for you. Despite her age being a little older, Eden has the energy of a puppy. She loves do zoom around the yard at her foster’s home, walks great on a leash, and is up for any adventure.

If you are interested in adopting Yosemite contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

