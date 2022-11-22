Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!

Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.

If you are looking for a well behaved and loving dog, Eden is perfect for you. Despite her age being a little older, Eden has the energy of a puppy. She loves do zoom around the yard at her foster’s home, walks great on a leash, and is up for any adventure.

If you are interested in adopting Yosemite contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
Matchett Park
Grand Junction Rec Center Update
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Musician Ryan Cassata reads the name of 28-year-old victim Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender...
Mothers, friends, performers among dead at Colorado gay club