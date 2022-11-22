Gov. Polis releases list of resources for people impacted by Club Q shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Following a brutal shooting in Colorado Springs left five members and allies of the Colorado LGBT+ community dead and 18 wounded, Governor Jared Polis released a list of Colorado-specific resources for people affected by the shooting.

Describing the shooting as senseless and horrific, the Colorado governor was uniquely affected by the tragedy due to his status as a gay man and as the Governor of Colorado. “Our hearts are heavy following the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs yesterday. Colorado deserves to be a place where everyone can be who they are, love who they love, and live freely without the threat of violence,” said Gov. Polis. “This horrific attack has affected us all differently, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the many resources available for much-needed support during this challenging time.”

To donate to those in need, visit the Colorado Healing Fund’s website.

If you need to find long-term mental health care, the Behavioral Health Administration is meant to connect Coloradans with “meaningful and trusted resources for crisis services and mental health care support,” according to the release.

General statewide crisis services and mental health resources

Colorado Crisis Services offers support with any mental health, substance use or emotional concern. Call 844- 493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255 to reach trained professionals who provide free, immediate support.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Youth can request a counselor who specifically focuses on the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults via call, text, and chat.

OwnPath connects Coloradans with behavioral health providers licensed by the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) and to search for specific services or use a guided search to identify providers or resources that best meet their needs.

Youth-focused crisis services and mental health resources

Below the Surface aims to help teens connect to and get support from the Colorado Crisis Services (CCS) text line. Text TALK to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor 24/7 on a personal, free, confidential line.

I Matter provides up to six free therapy sessions for any Colorado youth 18 years of age or younger, or 21 years of age or younger if receiving special education services. Therapy is provided by licensed clinicians in Colorado.

Inside Out Youth Services builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ young people, through leadership, advocacy, community-building, education, and peer support.

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ young people. Connect to a crisis counselor 24/7, 365 days a year, from anywhere in the U.S. It is 100% confidential, and 100% free.

Colorado Springs-focused crisis services and mental health resources

A Community Resource Event will be held at UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center (3650 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907) to provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

Security for all attendees will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all community members to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support. This event is not open to the media for interviews or camera footage.

Monday, November 21, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Hard Beauty provides recovery services including coaching, support groups, professional development, peer recovery support, and community events. Hard Beauty will offer recovery services free of charge to anyone who wants or needs additional support at the Community Resource Event (see details above).

Diversus Health Lighthouse facility in Colorado Springs is a walk-in crisis center for all ages, providing crisis services, counseling, and psychiatric therapy, and round-the-clock acute care for mental well-being.

NAMI Colorado Springs creates and cultivates a welcoming community of peers who educate, support and advocate for people and families living with mental health conditions. It offers in-person and virtual support groups.

Peak View Behavioral Health offers complimentary assessments 24/7 for individuals of all ages seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance use in Colorado.

