Clouds and mountain snow chances increasing

Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 11/22
By (Zack Webster)
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:47 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High cirrus clouds streamed into the region yesterday afternoon, but skies cleared over much of the region last night. It didn’t take long for more of those cirrus clouds to move back into the region this morning, and that will pretty much be the name of the game through the rest of the day today. We should still get a pretty good amount of sunshine despite the clouds this afternoon, and highs temperatures will wind up in the middle 40s. Skies will clear out again overnight tonight with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase again on Wednesday, and there will likely be enough moisture to develop some snow showers in the higher elevations through the day. Travelers headed across Interstate 70 through the High Country, roughly from east of Glenwood Springs to Denver, need to be aware of scattered snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Snowfall totals are only expected to be around 2 to 4 inches, but things could still be a little slick at times. Snow showers are also possible around the Grand Mesa, along the San Juan Mountains, and in a couple of places along the Uncompahgre Plateau. The rest of us in the lower elevations of the Western Slope should overall stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. We’ll mention a very small chance for rain or snow, but the best chances will stay over the higher elevations. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Some clouds will continue to linger around through the morning on Thanksgiving Day, then skies will clear out as we head into the afternoon. Some isolated snow showers will be possible as well, primarily along the High Country and down the Continental Divide. Once we start seeing more sunshine into the afternoon, temperatures should warm into the lower and middle 40s. Black Friday is looking pretty good as well with sunny skies and high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue into the weekend as we continue to warm into the lower 50s, then clouds will increase again on Monday ahead of the long-awaited next potential chance for widespread rain and snow showers Monday night and into Tuesday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

