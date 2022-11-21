Weather looks good for Thanksgiving week... mostly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanksgiving week is underway. Weather looks good overall this week, but there’s one hiccup that means more for the mountains than for us.

Thanksgiving Weather Across Colorado

In Grand Junction, Thanksgiving will start cloudy. The clouds will clear, allowing the day to brighten, and we’ll warm to a high temperature of 47 degrees. The morning low will be near 25 degrees. Montrose will become mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 45 degrees. The morning low will be near 21 degrees. Thanksgiving around the rest of Colorado will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s and morning lows in the teens and 20s. The Eastern and Southeastern Plains will be breezy.

National Travel Weather Highlights

If you have travel plans, much of the country is quiet for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and mountain snow will track from the Pacific Northwest to the northern and central Rockies from Tuesday to Wednesday. Salt Lake City may be dealing with those showers on Wednesday, too. Showers are possible on Tuesday from New Orleans to Atlanta to Miami, but they’ll clear out on Wednesday. Showers are possible around Dallas on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day comes with showers and thunderstorms from Texas to the Southeast, showers around Chicago, and sunshine for the Southwest. Much of the country will be cool with highs this week in the 40s and 50s. Expect colder 30s in the Upper Midwest, including areas around Minneapolis, and warmer 60s and 70s for the Southwest around Los Angeles and Phoenix as well for the Southeast.

Our Next Weather Maker

An upper level low pressure system will moving ashore over the Pacific Northwest tonight and Tuesday. It will track east on Wednesday and dig southeastward into the Central Rockies. Wednesday will become cloudy. Spotty snow is possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of that snow will fall in the mountains. The valleys will mostly stay free of snow, but a flurry or two can’t be ruled out. Any snow will end before midnight. Snow amounts will range from a dusting to 1-3 inches in the mountains, and that’s where snow falls. Many areas won’t get anything at all.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. Sunset is at 4:57 PM. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 30s around 6 PM to lower 30s by 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 19 degrees around Grand Junction, 15 degrees around Montrose, 18 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 45 degrees around Montrose, 46 degrees around Delta, and 49 degrees around Cortez.

