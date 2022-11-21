Vigil held in Grand Junction for Colorado Springs victims

A pride flag waves.
A pride flag waves.(AKNS)
By (Kaia Hofmeister) and (Cristian Sida)
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A remembrance candlelight vigil was held last night to honor those in the LGBTQ+ community whose lives have been lost too soon.

The vigil was held at First Congressional United Church of Christ in Grand Junction and follows the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that took the lives of five and injured 18 before being subdued by “heroic” patrons.

Jeanne Brighton, a resident of Grand Junction, attended the vigil. She said that members of the LGBTQ+ community that have lost their lives to violence don’t always have family that will memorialize them in a way that is truly honoring the lives that they lived.

“It’s hard. We live under this umbrella of understanding that violence against us is very high level and as we’ve seen just last night can come any time. So the opportunity to come together, and, it’s the strength of community. Every day we hear of new stories of violence and a moment to come together and say ‘we’ve got this, we’re together, we’re not alone,’ that’s invaluable to us,” said Brighton.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has ordered all flags be lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide, until sunset on November 26 to honor and remember the individuals who lost their lives at Club Q. Flags will be lowered for five days for the five victims lost.

The Polis-Primavera Administration will also be flying the pride flag at the Colorado State Capitol for the next five days.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children
Ill. reports almost 9,000 cases.
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

VA Western Colorado Health Care System
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Community Hospital: Early Childhood Education Center
Community Hospital: Early Childhood Education Center
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version