VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers.

Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.

