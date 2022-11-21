VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Family Caregiver Month

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - November is family caregiver month and the VA Western Colorado Health Care System is highlighting services for veterans and their caregivers.

Having a caregiver allows veterans to still have a sense of independence and control over their lives. If you are interested in the services the VA offers for veterans or have questions about becoming a caregiver you can click here.

