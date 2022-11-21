Sunshine and dry conditions to continue with some light cloud cover

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast November 19, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Very little has changed over the past few days. Conditions remained dry, and sunshine has been the story. High pressure continues to be the dominant factor resulting in clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today have started to warm across the Western Slope. In Grand Junction, the high sat at 45, while Montrose was a few degrees cooler at 43.

For tonight, it will be a similar story to Saturday night, where temperatures will remain in the mid-teens for most of the Western Slope. But, again, skies will continue to stay clear.

Throughout this week, temperatures will remain consistent for the most part. In Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will stay around the mid-40s, while Delta and Cortez will hover in the upper 40s. Conditions will continue to remain, and we will see plenty of sunshine, but there is a chance that some light cloud cover to push into the Western Slope. By Friday and into the start of the weekend, many locations will see temperatures continue to rise. For Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to lower 50s, while Delta and Cortez will stay around the lower 50s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

