Local students land spots in 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections

WESTERN SLOPE, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2022 WSL Volleyball All League Selections have been released, with a number of local students making the cut.

All-Conference

Addie Ritterbush, Palisade High School sophomore.

Mattea Enewold, Glenwood Springs High School senior.

Ella Steele, Palisade High School senior.

Siri Henderson, Glenwood Springs High School senior.

Honorable Mention

Braeleigh MacAskill, Palisade High School senior.

Grace McAnany, Palisade High School sophomore.

Sophia DeWitt, Palisade High School senior.

Rilyn Goluba, Glenwood Springs High School junior.

Seniors CJ Yurcak of Eagle Valley and Tya Drennen of Steamboat were selected as Co-Players of the year, with Mike Garvey of Eagle Valley winning Coach of the Year.

