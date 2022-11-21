Get ready for bigger paychecks: Many employers plan to increase salary budgets

This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis...
This is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many American workers can expect to receive substantial pay raises in 2023.

With the new year around the corner, employers say they are planning to increase their salary budgets by 4.6%.

That is the highest expected annual increase in 15 years, according to consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

The higher compensation is attributed to the rising cost of living and the tight labor market.

With inflation still at 7.7%, workers will still see their buying power diminish.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children
Ill. reports almost 9,000 cases.
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert
Shane Adams and his horse went camping in the Cedar Mountains eight years ago when his horse,...
Horse returns home after missing for 8 years

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
LIVE: Biden to pardon turkey in Thanksgiving tradition
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash
LIVE: Biden pardons turkey for Thanksgiving
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in...
Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?