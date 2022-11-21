Dry and slightly warmer Thanksgiving week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The new work week is off to the same old, same old start with clear skies and temperatures mostly in the teens and lower 20s in the valleys, and lower teens and single digits in the higher elevations. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the rest of the morning around the Western Slope, then see a little bit of an increase in cloud cover as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be thin and way up in the sky, meaning we’ll still see plenty of sunshine despite the clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower and middle 40s for many of us across the region. Skies will clear out once again late this evening, then continue overnight tonight with lows in the middle and upper teens.

Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Tuesday with highs once again in the middle 40s, then we’ll see a little more of an increase in cloud cover into Wednesday with highs still in the middle 40s. We’ll mention a very small chance for a rain or snow shower, but by far the best chances for rain and snow will be across the High Country and points northward from there.

Thanksgiving Day is looking great around much of the Western Slope with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower and middle 40s. Clear skies continue overnight that night with lows in the lower and middle 20s. Sunny skies continue into Black Friday as well with highs warming into the middle and upper 40s. Some of the warmest air of the week arrives by the weekend, as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue with highs climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

