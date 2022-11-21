Community Hospital: Early Childhood Education Center

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early childhood education center is making its’ way to the valley.

Community Hospital is building an onsite an early childhood education center for children six weeks to six-years-old. The pandemic heightened the need for early childhood education centers and showed just how little access people have to such facilities.

Community Hospital broke ground on the site November of 2022 with a completion date set for the summer of 2023.

If you would like to help with the completion of this building you can click here to donate and receive a 50% state tax credit.

