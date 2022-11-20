Western Slope Football Playoff Third Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The third round of Colorado high school football playoffs concluded this weekend, here’s a quick look at how the final three teams representing the Western Slope performed.

Class 4A

#5 Montrose Red Hawks lose to #4 Loveland Red Wolves (20-15)

After a dramatic win over the Golden Demons last week, the Red Hawks made the trip over to other side of the state to take on the Loveland Red Wolves.

Despite being shut out in the first half, Montrose’s offense came out swinging in the second half.

Senior Running Back Torrie Eckerman got the first Montrose points on the board with a short rushing touchdown. Then the Red Hawks closed the gap further, when Junior Running Back Blake Griffen rushed for a two-point conversion, closing the gap at a score of 14-8 Loveland.

Then after a Loveland turn over on downs, and a long pass to Junior tight end Alonzo Lebia, Montrose took the lead on another Eckerman touchdown rush.

Eckerman’s score, and a successful PAT made the score 15-14 Montrose, with under five minutes to go.

Montrose’s defense ultimately came up short as the game clock winded down, allowing a rushing touchdown from Loveland Senior Quarterback Garrett Harsted, with under two minutes left. Loveland then went for two, looking to burry Montrose but were unsuccessful. The Harsted rush made the score 20-15 Loveland.

That score held, putting an end to the Red Hawks playoff run.

CLASS 3A

#13 Palisade Bulldogs lose to #5 Green Mountain Rams (31-6)

The Palisade Bulldogs ran into a stout Green Mountain Rams defense over in Lakewood, that put an end to their playoff run.

The Rams have a highly vaunted defense, with eight shutouts on their record, including in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The lone Palisade score came on a touchdown run from Senior Quarterback Malakhi Espinosa that made the score close, at 14-6 Green Mountain.

From there Green Mountain put up 21 unanswered points, defeating the Bulldogs at a final of 31-6.

Class 2A

#1 Delta Panthers defeat #4 The Classical Academy Titans (24-17)

The undefeated Delta Panthers welcomed The Classical Academy Titans in the semifinal round of the 2A CHSAA State Playoffs.

The Delta Panthers jumped on the Titans early scoring on their first drive of the game.

Sophomore Quarterback Ty Reed dropped back and found Senior Wide Receiver Gavin Brewer across the middle from about 40 yards out making it 7-0 early.

Later in the 4th quarter, Reed and Brewer would connect again on a go-route for a touchdown. This time on a deep ball making it a 24-7 ball game.

The Panthers would not look back from there, despite some late scoring by the Titans, winning at a final of 24-17.

The Delta Panthers will advance to the Class 3A State Championship where they will face the Eaton Reds.

