Slight warm-up leading into the start of next week

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast November 19, 2022
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast November 19, 2022
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Across the Western Slope for today, conditions were similar to yesterday in that sunshine and dry conditions have persisted. The only change occurred in our sky cover, where very little to no cloud cover appeared for our Saturday. Temperatures also remained similar to yesterday, with Grand Junction in the lower 40s and Montrose in the upper 30s. Clear skies that we saw throughout today will continue throughout the nighttime hours. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-teens throughout most of the Western Slope.

Tomorrow, conditions and temperatures will remain the same as they were today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will stay in the lower 40s, and Montrose will warm to the lower 40s. Sunshine will continue throughout the day and will carry over into the start of next week.

Where some changes will occur is by Monday; while sky conditions will remain sunny, temperatures will warm by a few degrees in many locations across the Western Slope. Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, and Cortez will hover in the mid-40s. All four areas will start to see some cloud cover for Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to partly cloudy skies before sunshine returns by Thanksgiving. By Friday and into Saturday, this warming trend will continue as temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and the lower 50s by the start of the weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
The CBI issued an alert for a missing Grand Junction woman.
CBI issues alert for missing Grand Junction woman
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest
Ill. reports almost 9,000 cases.
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality

Latest News

KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast November 18, 2022
Little change this weekend; slightly warmer temperatures next week
Sunny skies return, then turning a little warmer
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's KJCT First Alert Weather - 11/18
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers