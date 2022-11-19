Little change this weekend; slightly warmer temperatures next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day across the Western Slope except for some cloud cover. Conditions have remained dry, and temperatures remained in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and upper 30s for Montrose. High pressure will start to move into tonight, clearing any remaining clouds.

For tonight, temperatures will stay chilly to cold across the Western Slope. Grand Junction will fall into the mid-teens, while Delta and Montrose will stay around ten to twelve degrees. For Cortez, temperatures will be in the single digits, and areas along the Continental Divide and the High Country are looking at temperatures nearing zero and possibly below zero.

For the weekend, conditions will remain the same across the Western Slope staying sunny and dry. The temperature will remain in the lower 40s, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Cortez. However, Montrose will stay in the upper 30s, like on Friday, before temperatures warm to the lower 40s by Sunday. Some changes were starting to apply by the start of next week.

Temperatures will start to warm in the mid-40s for the four locations, and some light cloud cover will begin to build towards the middle of the week. While Grand Junction and Montrose will not see a significant temperature fluctuation throughout the work week, Delta and Cortez will start to inch toward the lower 50s by Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

