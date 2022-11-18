Sunny skies return, then turning a little warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An approaching cold font that brought snow showers to the northern and northwestern portions of the state yesterday increased clouds across the Western Slope yesterday evening and through the overnight hours. We started the morning off with quite a bit of cloud cover, but now we’re starting to see those sunny skies settling back at least into the lower elevations of the region as we head through the rest of the morning. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will continue to move in across all of the Western Slope into the afternoon, but clouds and one or two isolated snow showers could still be possible along some of the highest peaks. Many places will see highs in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s as sunny skies settle back in. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight, and the drier air will send temperatures tumbling back down into the lower to middle teens in the valleys. Some of the higher elevations could see overnight lows at or just below zero.

Sunny skies continue through the weekend, and temperatures will start to gradually turn a little warmer. We’ll see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday, then lower 40s and closer to the middle 40s by Sunday. We’ll see a small increase in cloud cover on Monday, but still have mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s.

While it looked like we were going to see a small chance of rain and snow showers through the middle of the week, it looks like the system will remain a little farther to the north. That will keep the rain and snow away from us, but we will still see an increase in clouds through the middle of the week. Despite the increase in clouds, temperatures will continue to climb through the middle 40s, and some places could see the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday and Friday as mostly sunny skies move in once again.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

