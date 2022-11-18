Extensive closure announced for Highway 145 south of Telluride during the week of Thanksgiving

TELLURIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that travelers should expect broad closures of Highway 145 on Monday, Nov. 21. Starting at 9 a.m, CDOT says it will be working to pull a crashed vehicle up to the highway via tow truck near mile marker 63.

Significant closures should be expected, says CDOT, as both lanes of the highway will be needed to maneuver the towing equipment. Both northbound and southbound travelers will likely see delays of at least several hours, but CDOT says that “crews will make every effort to allow traffic through when possible.” Even so, CDOT urges travelers to budget for extra travel time and to check its website for the most current information.

