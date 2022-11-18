Colorado receives grant ahead of Proposition FF

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Schools in the state recently received a $20,000 grant from the non-profit organization No Kid Hungry and eleven other states. They aim to help give money to feed kids by providing free food.

Colorado continues to receive grants to help out kids because federally funded ones during the COVID-19 pandemic expired in June of 2022. The state also proposed Proposition FF, which was placed on the mid-term ballots and passed.

The proposition focuses on providing free school lunches to kids from kindergarten to twelfth grade. However, No Kid Hungry grant money can provide for kids not yet enrolled in school or for after-school hours like nighttime dinners and weekends.

“School meals are critical for kids, and they ensure that kids enrolled in school get breakfast, lunch, and snack Monday to Friday. But that doesn’t address families who are struggling; that doesn’t address nights and weekends. So that’s the first thing. There are 1000s of children under the age of five who are not yet enrolled in school,” said Caron Gremont, Director of Early Childhood for No Kid Hungry.

“Coloradans are not paying for all kids for every kid to get a free meal. It’s a gap funding bill,” said Dan Sharp, Director of Nutrition Services for District 51 (D51). He also mentions that one out of four pack their lunch, and two out of four will receive federal reimbursement for any money spent on lunches. The remainder, one of four, will be covered by Proposition FF. Before COVID, Mesa County fed about 45% of kids using funds provided by the state, but it was not accessible to all kids. When the pandemic hit in 2020, and Mesa County was able to feed all kids, that number jumped to 63%. Sharp states that when the proposition becomes effective next year, it will only be used by some.

Schools using the National School Lunch Program can request funding through proposition FF. The Colorado Department of Education continues to determine if there will be a school registration deadline. Proposition FF becomes effective in 2023 and will continue for as long as it can before there are changes that could put an expiration date on it. Gremont mentions that even when proposition FF is active, the state will continue to receive other grants if awarded for it because of the flexibility they can provide and the more expandable the funding is.

The No Kids Hungry grant and Proposition FF are similar in that they both have some way of being able to help kids get free meals that are nutritious and healthy.

