Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The razor-thin race that kept Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on its toes for more than a week has reached an end. Democratic challenger Adam Frisch has conceded to incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert.

In a short press conference via Zoom on Friday morning, the Aspen councilman announced that he had conceded the election via a phone call to Rep. Boebert after thanking his supporters for a historically close campaign. “Only a quarter of our district is registered Democrats,” said Frisch.

Frisch stated that while a recount will still likely be automatically triggered, “The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small.”

Boebert had just 551 more votes than Frisch at the time of concession out of a total of nearly 327 thousand ballots cast, bringing the race to a .16 percent difference.

