Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam Frisch, left, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., right. Frisch and Boebert are running for Colorado’s U.S. House seat in District 3. (AP Photo, File)(AP)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The razor-thin race that kept Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District on its toes for more than a week has reached an end. Democratic challenger Adam Frisch has conceded to incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert.

In a short press conference via Zoom on Friday morning, the Aspen councilman announced that he had conceded the election via a phone call to Rep. Boebert after thanking his supporters for a historically close campaign. “Only a quarter of our district is registered Democrats,” said Frisch.

Frisch stated that while a recount will still likely be automatically triggered, “The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small.”

Boebert had just 551 more votes than Frisch at the time of concession out of a total of nearly 327 thousand ballots cast, bringing the race to a .16 percent difference.

