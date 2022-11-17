Ponoma fifth-grade students get outdoor, hands-on classroom experience

Students learning about the ecology along the No Thoroughfare Trail
Students learning about the ecology along the No Thoroughfare Trail(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fifth-grade students at Ponoma Elementary School got to experience school in a better fashion, which is hands-on experience in the outdoors. It is all part of the school’s Problem-Based Learning (PBL) project. Students from kindergarten to fifth grade pick a topic they want to do for their project.

During the spring semester of 2022, the topic that fourth graders picked for their PBL project related to droughts. “They were fourth graders and studied drought in western Colorado, which was kind of a nice tie-in to this year’s problem with wildfire because I think they’re making that connection,” said Leah Wrisley, a teacher at Ponoma Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the students got to experience hands-on activity in Grand Junction along the No Thoroughfare Trail, where there were three different stations, all of which happened in rotation. Three focused areas included a fire simulation, ecology, and vulnerable population related to wildfires. During the hands-on experience, students do not take any notes but only do after it’s over. “They are not actively taking notes right now because many of the stations are very hands on, and we would like them to be as involved as they can. Actually experiencing the field experience and then when we go back to school we will do a little debrief where they can write down some notes,” said Wrisley.

The whole experience for the students for the wildfire PBL project happened because there was a collaboration with the Grand Junction Fire Department, Riversedge West, and District 51. Once students work on their projects, they present them using PowerPoint presentations to a group of panelist judges.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, is defended by New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett during...
Knicks rally, end skid against Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103
Athlete of the Week - Delta Panthers Running Back Konner Workman
Athlete of the Week: Konner Workman
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Russia's Andrej Rublev during their...
Novak Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open in January
If you see a car on the side of the interstate, move over to the left lane and slow down.
Crash Responder Safety Week