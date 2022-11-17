Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night

You should be able to see the meteor shower Thursday night into early Friday. (Credit: NASA, NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready for quite a show.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night and Friday morning.

Astronomers say you also may be able to see it Friday night into Saturday morning.

The meteors are the size of tiny peas and sand-size bits of dust and debris crumbling off a comet as it swings by Earth. They are coming from the constellation Leo The Lion in the east.

Leonid is the fastest meteor shower, striking the Earth’s atmosphere at 158,000 miles per hour.

Some of the greatest meteor showers ever seen have been Leonids.

In recent years, they have been a full-fledged meteor storm and can be seen anywhere on Earth, except Antarctica.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

Latest News

FILE - The abdomen of a pregnant woman is being monitored to check the condition of the fetus....
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
MH17 verdicts: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night