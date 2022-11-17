Holiday Treats: Decadence Gourmet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Still stuck on what to get this holiday season, look no further!

Decadence Gourmet makes for a tasty treat this holiday season whether it’s as a gift or something you bring to the table this year. Decadence Gourmet has something for everyone, sweet, savory, and even some spice.

If you are planning to purchase from Decadence Gourmet this holiday season make sure you meet the deadline shipping date of December 10th.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.