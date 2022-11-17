Athlete of the Week: Konner Workman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta Panthers Senior Running Back Konner Workman has been a key part of his team’s undefeated record, and now he is receiving recognition on the state level.

Workman said, “it’s just been great. Every single person on this team has really come through, and coaches put us in good spots for us to come through and play our best game”.

The Delta Senior is coming off an enormous outing. Workman put up 171 yards rushing on just 13 attempts. Workman also scored two rushing touchdowns in a 37-8 playoff victory over the Alamosa Mean Moose.

Despite Workman’s major role on offense as a running back, Workman could possibly be the winner of the 2A State Defensive Player of the Year with 110 tackles, 11 sacks, and three interceptions.

“I just love defense and has been going after that, but Esai Carillio and I have been getting a good rotation at running back. I mean things are just clicking for us. Our offense is helping the defense and vice versa”. Workman said.

The Delta Panthers enters the semifinals this weekend, the same round they lost in last year. Workman and the Panthers are looking to go a step further facing the Classical Academy Titans this week.

“I think this year we’ve just been flying around. I mean obviously last year it was a different team, but we’ve been able to fill those places a lot better this year. We’re just making it work and going with it this year”. Workman said.

But there’s more to Konner than just football.

Workman also plays basketball and baseball; Workman said that no matter the sport there’s one major goal.

“Through each and all my sports it’s just to outwork anybody out there on the field or on the court. You know just outwork them go faster and harder than anybody else and it will get you far”. Workman said.

The Delta Panthers will host that semifinal game of the CHSAA State Playoffs on Saturday starting at 1:00 pm.

