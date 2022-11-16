Woman who danced with the Obamas dies at age 113

Virginia McLaurin, who captured people's hearts when she danced with the Obamas, died at the age of 113. (WJLA, WHITE HOUSE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The woman made famous when she danced with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama back in 2016 died on Monday.

Virginia McLaurin was 113 years old.

She gained national attention when she visited the Obamas during Black History Month and in her joy of meeting them, she started dancing.

McLaurin was 106 years old when that happened.

While that’s what gained her the national spotlight, McLaurin was well known in her Washington community before that, having spent decades volunteering 40 hours a week at schools after she retired.

McLaurin also shared stories about growing up as the daughter of sharecroppers in South Carolina during the Great Depression.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
An accident between a van and a truck in Grand Junction lead to a DUI arrest.
Accident Friday night leads to drunk driver arrest

Latest News

Authorities say multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a...
Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits
Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on...
Family pushing for answers after daughter died during trip to Mexico
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Ranchie is the star of Hidden Valley’s “Ranch on a Branch” holiday tale.
‘Ranch on a Branch’ aims to push over ‘Elf on a Shelf’
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people