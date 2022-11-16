Sunny skies provide little relief from the cold

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cold front ushered drier and colder air into the region yesterday evening and overnight last night, dropping temperatures all the way down into the middle to upper teens and lower 20s in the valleys, and single digits to near-zero temperatures across portions of the higher elevations. Sunny skies will continue for much of the region into the afternoon, but it won’t provide much relief to the below-average temperatures that will continue to settle in. Highs this afternoon for most locations will only reach the middle to upper 30s, but a couple of locations could very briefly break into the lower 40s before we start to turn cooler again through sunset. Some scattered clouds are possible across the High Country and portions of the San Juan Mountains, but we should stay dry with very small chances for a snow shower or two along the highest peaks of the Continental Divide. Mostly clear to clear skies carry over into the overnight hours tonight, with overnight lows once again headed for the middle and upper teens.

We’ll see a few more clouds primarily late in the day across the Western Slope on Thursday as a cold front approaches the northern third of the region through the day. Temperatures will also turn a little warmer once again, with highs rebounding back into the lower and middle 40s. Scattered snow showers will be possible along the front, but by far the best chances for snow will stay along and north of Interstate 70, particularly over the north-central portions of the state. Clouds will continue to increase across the Western Slope Thursday night, then we should start to clear out but turn cooler once again into Friday. We’ll see quite a bit of cloud cover Friday morning, then mostly sunny to sunny skies take over by the afternoon with temperatures only reaching the middle and upper 30s once again.

The weekend starts fairly similar to Friday with sunny skies, a few scattered clouds, and temperatures once again in the middle to upper 30s. Highs will once again rebound back into the lower and middle 40s on Sunday with plenty of sunny skies, then it looks like we’ll see a few days in a row where afternoon temperatures will stay in the middle and perhaps even the upper 40s into early next week, even as clouds start to increase into Monday and Tuesday.

There are still some indications for the potential for some rain and snow showers across the Western Slope on Wednesday, but there is still a pretty considerable lack of consistency in the data. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it, but for now we still can’t chalk it up to anything more than indications until we can get some consistent agreement with the data that’s coming in.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

