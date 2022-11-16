Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Radar’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:44 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Radar!

Radar is a three-month-old rambunctious kitten. Radar came to Roice-Hurst after he was found living outdoors. He gets along great with everyone he meets and is young enough to be introduced to dogs and children.

Radar has a ton of energy and curiosity and would make the perfect pet for anyone looking for a companion.

If you’re interested in adopting Radar, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

