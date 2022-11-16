Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A class-action federal lawsuit accuses 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, alleges that the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

It was brought by two meat plant workers from Iowa and one from Georgia but seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of other people who have worked in jobs from slaughtering to production at the companies’ collective 140 plants. Together the plants produce about 80% of the red meat sold to U.S. consumers, according to the lawsuit.

Two consulting companies that allegedly helped the meat producers exchange compensation information are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed by lawyers from Hagens Berman.

“Our firm has secured $195 million in the poultry processing industry for the same antitrust behavior. The meat industry’s gravy train ends here,” the law firm’s managing partner, Steve Berman, said in an announcement of the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
Michael Tracy McFadden, age 51, of Grand Junction, has been found guilty of crossing state...
Grand Junction truck driver guilty of sexually abusing two children

Latest News

Police Lights
Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team
Grand Valley Power 2022 Youth Leadership Camp
Grand Valley Power opens youth tour and camp application period
Those who did not receive a survey can still participate online or in person.
City opens survey to Grand Junction residents
FILE - Then-Miami police Chief Art Acevedo arrives at Miami City Hall for a hearing to...
Fired Miami police chief Art Acevedo takes Colorado job