Colorado brewery releases a seasonal stout just in time for the holidays

DURANGO, Colo. (KJCT) - This holiday season, Ska Brewing is giving grownups a blast from the past as they transform the flavors of a childhood favorite, peppermint hot chocolate to a alcoholic cold stout.

The new Peppermint Bark Stout is a milk stout made with peppermint bark from Durango’s local Animas Chocolate Company. The seasonal drink debuted at the brewery World Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Ska Brewing has been completing seasonal Stout experimentations for ten years, and has previouysly released Hibernal Vinifera, Autumnal Molé, Estival Cream, and Vernal Minthe Stout. The brewery’s highly decorated Steel Toe Stout dates back even longer, and holds medals in all of the major global beer competitions, including the Great American Beer Festival®, World Beer Cup®, Stockholm Beer and Whiskey Festival, European Beer Star, and the Australian International Beer Awards, among others.

Peppermint Bark Day is Dec. 1, and Ska Brewing is excited to release this new stout in the knick of time.

Peppermint bark was invented by Williams Sonoma in 1998. “Turns out we opened the brewery before peppermint bark was officially a thing, but the chocolate and candy cane combination goes back as long as most of us can remember,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “Doing R&D for this holiday ale brought home much nostalgia.”

True to Ska fashion, Peppermint Bark Stout is a product of local collaboration. The beer is brewed with real peppermint bark (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and candy canes) and is made in Durango by the Animas Chocolate Company, owned by Marc Snider (who directed the infamous Brew Minions video) and his wife Carley since 2011. The sweetness from peppermint bark and chocolate-forward malts is balanced with cocoa nibs and a hint of mint. The addition of lactose makes for a creamy, smooth finish.

Peppermint Bark Stout will be available exclusively in Colorado in extremely limited quantities while supplies last. Find it on tap at Ska Brewing, and in canned, 12 oz. 4-packs that include a QR code linked to a playlist of Thibodeau’s favorite holiday jingles.

This beer will be the first from Ska to be packaged with paperboard rings, supporting the brewery’s long-term effort to eliminate all plastic. Come spring of 2023, all of Ska’s beers will be packaged with these can holders.

Animas Chocolate Company will also serve Peppermint Bark Stout as part of their alcohol and chocolate pairings for the holiday season. Their staff has selected the Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk cookie, the The Nugget Truffle (a single origin 75% dark chocolate truffle made with the same cacao nibs incorporated into the Stout), and of course, their handcrafted peppermint bark, as pairings.

