GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As hard as it is to believe, the holiday season is only a few weeks away. Today kicked off national collection week for one national non-profit. Every year, Samaritan’s Purse puts together Operation Christmas Child.

The event allows people from across the country to gather everyday essential items for those in need. To participate, it’s as simple as dropping off items at a designated drop off location and letting the volunteers handle the rest.

One of the drop off locations is at Clifton Community Church. Plenty of volunteers were on deck this afternoon gathering donations from donators. Susan O’Connor, a volunteer community organizer, said “our goal is for 11 million shoe boxes this year to send to children in need around the world. It goes to 170 countries and territories.”

Plenty of residents were also donating items. Dawn Farias, a Grand Junction resident, gave four boxes of goodies including crayons and hygiene products. “I just love finding little gifts and things that can be a blessing to other children around the world. Plus, there is a way to track the boxes and you can see the child that actually receives them,” she said.

There are several drop-off locations across the Grand Valley. In-person donations will be accepted at any drop off location until November 21st.

If you cannot make it to a donation center, you can send a box directly online. Click here to create a box.

