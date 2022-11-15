Colorado police arrest suspect in shooting of 12-year-old

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado said Saturday that they have arrested an 18-year-old suspect as part of their investigation into a Friday shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and a 14-year-old boy wounded. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, officials said.

The two victims, who were related, were shot while walking down the street in Aurora on Friday just before 3 p.m., KCNC-TV CBS Colorado reported, citing police. They were both transported to a hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after. The 14-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said that “initial details obtained by responding officers” led them to believe that the suspect fired at the victims from a car. Officials said they have located the vehicle.

“Aurora Police Officers were able to quickly identify and detain a person of interest, who is known to the victims,” APD said in a news release.

Officers are not actively searching for additional suspects at this time, according to KCNC-TV CBS Colorado. The news outlet reports that the motive for the shooting is not yet known.

At the scene of the shooting on Friday night, APD’s Matt Longshore told reporters, “This is a very tragic situation.”

“A young boy has lost his life, another is hospitalized, that’s why we’re asking the community about this incident,” KCNC-TV CBS Colorado reported Longshore as saying. “Youth violence continues to be an issue metro-wide.”

