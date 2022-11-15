Colder air continues to move in, despite sunny skies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Yesterday morning it was Delta, Olathe, and Montrose. This morning it was Grand Junction that saw a very brief round of light snow move through. Unlike Olathe and Montrose yesterday, snowfall was so light and brief that we didn’t see any accumulation. From there, skies wasted no time clearing out over Grand Junction, and we had mostly clear skies in place by the time the sun rose over the Grand Valley. Most places around the Western Slope will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day today, though a few isolated snow showers could be possible along some of the higher peaks around the High Country and the Continental Divide. Even with the mostly sunny skies, temperatures will likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Drier air filters into the region later this afternoon and into the evening, moving most of the rest of the clouds and snow showers out of the region. Skies will continue to clear out overnight tonight, and we could see some of our coldest air in a little while with overnight lows even in Grand Junction and Montrose reaching the lower to middle teens.

Sunny skies return to much of the region on Wednesday, and temperatures into the afternoon turn cooler still with highs in the middle to upper 30s. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to sunny skies into Thursday, and highs will rebound some--back into the lower 40s. A second system will bring snow showers primarily to the High Country and the Continental Divide late Thursday and early Friday. We’ll continue to stay dry with plenty of sunshine elsewhere around the region, but temperatures will once again tumble back down into the middle and upper 30s. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will continue into Saturday, then we’ll see a bit of a warm-up as mostly sunny to sunny skies continue through the end of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures should reach their warmest points of the next 7 days by then, with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Looking out past Monday, it doesn’t look like there’s very many significant changes on the way. We’ll likely be staying dry, and temperatures should continue to turn a little warmer with each day as well.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

