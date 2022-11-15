Cold grips Western Colorado this week

Tuesday will be unseasonably cold with teens and lower 20s in the morning and 30s and 40s in...
Tuesday will be unseasonably cold with teens and lower 20s in the morning and 30s and 40s in the afternoon.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week’s weather is mostly without any big fanfare. Small ups in the temperatures will precede the passage of a couple of cold fronts, and of course the temperatures will come down after the cold fronts pass. Our moisture-starved atmosphere may yield small increases in clouds, but rain and snow are unlikely for at least the next week.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear, and we’ll chill quickly - from the mid-30s around 6 PM to upper 20s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear and cold. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 16 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. We’ll need warm layers and winter coats on the way out the door. Tuesday will be mainly sunny and chilly. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 42 degrees around Cortez. These high temperatures will be 15-20 degrees below normal and cold enough for warm layers and coats for most of the day.

Cold Turns Colder

A strong surge of cold air that sets up behind a cold front that passes on Tuesday will mean an even colder Wednesday. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be no warmer than 18 degrees, and most of Western Colorado will be colder. High temperatures on Wednesday will mostly be in the mid-to-upper 30s, and much of the day will be colder than freezing.

More Small Ups & Downs In Temperatures

Slight warming brings highs back up to the lower 40s on Thursday. That warming, as limited as it is, will happen ahead of an approaching cold front. The cold front won’t have any moisture to work with, so its passage will be uneventful. We’ll turn around and go colder again behind the cold front on Friday night and Saturday. Then we’ll warm slightly again on Sunday and Monday ahead of the next cold front.

