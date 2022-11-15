Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hollywood honored actress Christina Applegate with a star on the Walk of Fame Monday.

Two of her co-stars from the 90s sitcom “Married with Children” joined Applegate for the ceremony.

Katey Sagal and David Faustino participated in the star’s unveiling.

Applegate has been acting on stage, television and in film since she was young.

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater,” Applegate said at the ceremony. “This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

She has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony nominations.

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities inspect the scene of a shooting that killed one in the early morning hours of...
Man shot dead in Wednesday’s early morning shooting identified by Coroner
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, June 8,...
Gap slightly decreases between Boebert and Frisch
A fight occurred at Fantasy Night Club in Grand Junction at approximately 3 a.m. that left...
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
Measure 2A was defeated in a landslide, with 63 percent of Grand Junction voters choosing no.
Grand Junction says “No” on all proposed municipal ballot issues
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
Grand Junction woman commits wire fraud, steals over $250,000

Latest News

Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
With Russia’s retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report