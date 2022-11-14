Two cold fronts keep us cold this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold.

Cold This Week

High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.

Remember that dressing in several warm layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat is much more effective at keeping you warmer than just the heavy coat. That’s especially true if you’ll be out in the cold weather for long periods of time. Be especially cautious with space heaters and remember they need at least three feet of space all the way around - even behind them.

Snow? Probably Not...

The first potential for snow is overnight Sunday. A weak disturbance will track through Western Colorado tonight through early Monday morning. It will spotty areas of snow, most of which will be over the mountains. Some snow may fall along Highway 50 south of Grand Junction and the Grand Valley. Grand Junction gets a flurry or two at best, but even that is not necessarily likely to happen. Snow accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch in the valleys with 1-3 inches possible in the mountains.

Our second round of snow is even less promising. A disturbance will track across Colorado from the north on Friday. Clouds will increase, and there’s a chance for some snow with this system. The biggest chance for snow, however, will be in the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy. We’ll cool from low-to-mid 40s around 5 PM to near 40 by 7 PM. Overnight will turn mainly cloudy. Snow can fall up high on the mountains, and spotty snow is possible along Highway 50 - especially south of the Grand Valley from Delta to Montrose. Snow accumulation will be minor, and we won’t all get snow tonight. Any snow will end well before sunrise, so the morning drive looks to be in good shape. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Monday will become mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near 42 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 44 degrees around Cortez.

