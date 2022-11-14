Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks sell for record-breaking price

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.
Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks.(Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) – A pair of Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks just sold for an astonishing price.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the Apple co-founder’s beloved brown sandals went for $218,000.

It’s a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.

The Birkenstocks were a wardrobe staple for Jobs in the ‘70s and ‘80s and were saved from the trash by a former house manager to Jobs.

Prior to the sale, the auction house described the shoes as “well-used” but still “intact” with the imprint of Jobs’ feet.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

