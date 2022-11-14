Operation Christmas Child sites open

The ministry projects sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to children in need
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21. Over 4,500 drop-off sites are now open.

There is still time for individuals, families, and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project of Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop off.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!

